July 13, 2018 / 1:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Fortis accepts investment offer from IHH Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Friday it accepted an investment offer from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, capping a months-long bidding war for control of the firm that drew interest from domestic and international firms.

Cash-strapped Fortis said IHH will invest 40 billion Indian rupees ($584.11 million) at 170 rupees per share in the company that operates about 30 private hospitals in India, where the race to cash in on a private healthcare boom is heating up. ($1 = 68.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

