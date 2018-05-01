India's Fortis gets revised bid from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare

May 1 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday said it received a revised takeover proposal from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd.

IHH's latest proposal includes an immediate equity infusion at 175 rupees ($2.63) per share and a subsequent equity infusion at a per share price not exceeding 175 rupees, the company said in a statement. here

Last week, IHH tweaked an earlier bid and offered to immediately infuse 6.50 billion rupees under the binding portion of the proposal and subsequently invest up to 33.50 billion rupees under the non-binding part of the proposal. ($1 = 66.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)