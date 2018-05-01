FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
May 1, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Fortis gets revised bid from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday said it received a revised takeover proposal from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd.

IHH's latest proposal includes an immediate equity infusion at 175 rupees ($2.63) per share and a subsequent equity infusion at a per share price not exceeding 175 rupees, the company said in a statement. here

Last week, IHH tweaked an earlier bid and offered to immediately infuse 6.50 billion rupees under the binding portion of the proposal and subsequently invest up to 33.50 billion rupees under the non-binding part of the proposal. ($1 = 66.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.