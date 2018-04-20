FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 2:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-India's Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Radiant Life Care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in second paragraph and removes Friday in paragraph 1)

April 20 (Reuters) - The takeover battle for cash-strapped Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare intensified with Radiant Life Care Private Ltd, the fifth suitor, entering the fray on Thursday.

In the non-binding offer, Radiant Life has proposed to make an investment and/or re-structure Fortis Healthcare, Fortis said in a statement.

Separately, Fortis Healthcare said earlier it would set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors lining up to buy the company or take a stake. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

