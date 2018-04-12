Malaysia's IHH plans rival bid for India's Fortis Healthcare - Bloomberg

April 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian investment holding company IHH Healthcare Bhd is proposing a rival offer for Fortis Healthcare Ltd, valuing the Indian company at as much as $1.3 billion, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2HtCIxX, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd on Tuesday raised its offer to Fortis Healthcare’s hospital business by about a fifth in an attempt to win over minority shareholders opposed to the deal.

Both IHH and Fortis were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)