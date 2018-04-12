FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's IHH plans rival bid for India's Fortis Healthcare - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian investment holding company IHH Healthcare Bhd is proposing a rival offer for Fortis Healthcare Ltd, valuing the Indian company at as much as $1.3 billion, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2HtCIxX, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd on Tuesday raised its offer to Fortis Healthcare’s hospital business by about a fifth in an attempt to win over minority shareholders opposed to the deal.

Both IHH and Fortis were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
