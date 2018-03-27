FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Manipal Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited offer from Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and was still evaluating the proposal.

Earlier in the day, newspaper Mint reported that the Fortis board was expected to meet Manipal Health for approving the proposed merger.

Fortis, whose promoters have been facing multiple legal troubles, received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest on March 23 from Manipal Health Enterprises, it said in a statement here

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

