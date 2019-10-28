IN BRIEF: Judge won’t pull plug on Fortnite producer’s licensing lawsuit against NPE

“Fortnite” producer Epic Games can proceed with its preemptive strike against non-practicing entity Acceleration Bay LLC, as U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California on Friday denied Acceleration’s motion to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.

Rogers rejected Acceleration’s argument that there was no “case or controversy” to resolve because its demands for licensing fees and royalties had not included any threat of litigation.

