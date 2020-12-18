Top Uniper shareholder Fortum hires former CFO of RWE, Innogy

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Finland’s top utility Fortum , which owns 75% of German peer Uniper, has appointed industry executive Bernhard Guenther as its new finance chief, it said on Friday.

Guenther, a 53-year-old German national who already sits on Uniper’s supervisory board, joins Fortum as the group hammers out a joint strategy with Uniper. Fortum has ruled out a domination agreement or squeeze-out of Uniper investors until the end of 2021.

“Fortum Group is a European leader in clean power and gas, and very well positioned to drive forward the energy transition,” said Guenther, who takes up his new post on Feb. 1.

Between 2013 and 2016, Guenther served as chief financial officer of German utility RWE, where he managed the initial public offering of renewables and grid division Innogy.

As part of the listing, Guenther joined Innogy as CFO. He was the victim of an acid attack in March 2018, just days before RWE and E.ON unveiled plans to break up Innogy in one of the biggest sector transformations to date in Germany.

Guenther also sits on the supervisory board of German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp.

“We share the same view of the direction and tools for a successful energy transition,” Fortum Chief Executive Markus Rauramo said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)