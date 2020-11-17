CORRECTED-Fortum Q3 operating profit drops on weak Uniper results

(Corrects to say the earnings missed (not beat) analysts’ expectations)

HELSINKI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest utility, Fortum, reported a drop of 215% in underlying third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, burdened by a seasonally weak quarter at its German subsidiary Uniper .

Fortum said its comparable third-quarter operating result fell from a year ago to a loss of 176 million euros ($209 million), missing the average loss of 153 million expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company. ($1=0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)