Finland's Fortum quarterly profits surge on Uniper boost

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest utility Fortum reported on Friday a stronger than expected jump in its fourth quarter profits, boosted by good results at its 75%-owned German subsidiary Uniper.

Fortum said its comparable fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 928 million euros ($1.11 billion) from 398 million a year ago, beating the average estimate of 864 million according to Refinitiv data.