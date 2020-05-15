Fortum beats Q1 profit expectations despite slumping prices

HELSINKI, May 15 (Reuters) - Finland’s top utility Fortum beat expectations with a 4% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday and said it would stick to its dividend policy.

Underlying operating profit fell to 393 million euros ($425 million), topping the 382 million expected by analysts in a poll commissioned by the company.

It said wet weather and an oil price war between top producers had impacted the results.

Fortum, which in the quarter gained control of German rival Uniper, said it would retain a dividend payout of 50-80% of profit but would review other financial targets due to the Uniper deal.

($1 = 0.9257 euros)