HELSINKI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest utility Fortum reported an 11% fall in its underlying second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, dented by low power prices.

Fortum said its second-quarter operating profit fell from a year ago to 207 million euros ($247 million), missing the 301 million euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. ($1 = 0.8379 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by David Evans)