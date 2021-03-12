UPDATE 2-Finland's Fortum quarterly profit up on Uniper, power unit lags

* Quarterly operating profit rises to 928 mln euros

* Key power generation operations missed forecasts

* Shares fall 3% (Adds details, shares, analyst comment)

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest utility Fortum reported on Friday a jump in fourth quarter profits with the help of its German subsidiary Uniper but its core power generation business missed forecasts, sending its shares 3% lower.

Fortum, which owns 76% of Uniper, said comparable fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 928 million euros ($1.11 billion) from 398 million a year ago, beating the average estimate of 864 million according to Refinitiv data.

“When taking into account that Uniper’s result was better than expected, the operating result of ‘the old Fortum’ was a slight disappointment,” said Inderes analyst Juha Kinnunen.

Fortum’s power generation unit reported October-December operating profit falling to 177 million euros from 239 million a year earlier due to low power prices and low nuclear volumes, missing the analyst consensus of 198 million in a company poll.

Fortum’s quarterly revenues grew almost 14-fold from a year ago to 21.3 billion euros as it incorporated Uniper’s numbers after raising its shareholding to around 76% from 49.99% a year earlier. It also beat analysts expectations.

“As a result of the strong hedging and optimisation in the power and gas business, the fourth-quarter 2020 results of the Uniper segment significantly contributed to Fortum’s comparable operating profit,” Fortum Chief Executive Markus Rauramo said.

Fortum proposed a dividend of 1.12 euros per share.

“For the year 2021, the focus will be on strategy execution, further deepening the cooperation with Uniper, and delivering on the collaboration benefits identified thus far with Uniper,” Rauramo said in his statement.