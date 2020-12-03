UPDATE 1-Finland's Fortum lays out climate and financial strategy with Uniper

(Adds details, comments)

HELSINKI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Finnish top utility Fortum said on Thursday its strategy for the combined group with Germany’s Uniper would aim to be carbon neutral in its European generation by 2035 and in all its operations by 2050.

State-controlled Fortum has agreed to keep Uniper, in which it holds 75%, separately listed until the end of 2021 at least. It had sought control of the German energy firm since 2017 and reached a deal in March.

Uniper is already planning to be carbon neutral in its European energy production by 2035. The target does not include its Russian operations, where the firm operates more than 11 gigawatts (GW) of coal- and gas-fired power plants via its subsidiary Unipro.

“As intermediate steps, we will reduce our coal-fired generation capacity to less than half by the end of 2025 and cut CO(2) emissions in our European generation by more than 50% by 2030 compared to 2019,” Markus Rauramo, Fortum’s chief executive since June, said.

Fortum said the joint company had identified cooperation benefits worth more than 50 million euros ($62 million) a year by the end of 2023 and around 100 million euros in 2025.

It will initiate a strategic review, including possible divestment, of its consumer business which is responsible for electricity and gas retail businesses in the Nordics, Poland and Spain, Fortum said.

The group aims to build 1.5-2 GW of new onshore wind and solar power generation capacity by 2025, primarily in Europe, Fortum said.

For its updated dividend policy, the group is targeting a dividend of 1.12 euros per share for the year 2020 and to increase it over time, Fortum said.

“2021 capital expenditure for the whole Fortum Group is estimated to be approximately 1,400 million euros, including maintenance and excluding acquisitions,” it added.