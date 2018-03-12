FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Penta raises stake in Czech betting firm Fortuna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments has raised its stake in betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group to 95.8 percent after buying shares from the largest minority shareholder Franklin Templeton, Fortuna said in a filing.

Penta acquired Franklin Templeton Investments’ 10.6 percent share through its Fortbet Holdings subsidiary.

It aims to de-list Fortuna from the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges and the stake acquisition helps it cross a threshold allowing a forced buyout of remaining shareholders.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
