Fortuna's majority shareholder to launch voluntary tender offer

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group’s majority shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, plans to launch a voluntary tender offer with an offer price of 182.50 crowns per share, the Czech betting company said on Wednesday.

Fortuna said the offer would be announced on Wednesday and the subscription period would run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 23.

Fortbet, part of Czech-Slovak investment group Penta Investments, holds 79.8 percent of Fortuna. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)