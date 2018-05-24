FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 12:03 PM / in 3 hours

South African retailer TFG reports 3.4 pct rise in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - South African clothing and homeware retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) on Thursday reported a 3.4 percent rise in full-year earnings.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) excluding acquisition costs for the year ended March 31 rose to 1,136.5 cents from 1,099.2 cents.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Turnover rose 21.4 percent to 28.59 billion rand ($2.30 billion).

$1 = 12.4360 rand Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

