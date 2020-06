JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South African retailer The Foschini Group said on Thursday its profits fell by 1.1% in the year to March 31 and that shareholders would get no dividend.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 1,174.4 cents ($0.6845) per share during the period, versus a restated figure of 1,187.9 cents a year earlier.