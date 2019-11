JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) on Thursday reported a 3% rise in profit for the six months to Sept. 30.

The firm, which sells clothes, jewellery, homewares and furniture, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 526.7 cents from 506 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)