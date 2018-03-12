FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2018 / 3:05 PM / in a day

South African retailer TFG's CEO to retire, CFO to take over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - The Foschini Group (TFG) said on Monday that CEO Doug Murray would retire on Sept. 3 and be replaced by the firm’s chief financial officer Anthony Thunström.

Murray, who took the helm in 2007, will become a non-executive director after his retirement, a TFG statement said.

“Over the past 11 years, Doug has continuously delivered returns to shareholders and responsibly grown TFG to what it is today. He has a people-orientated, results-driven approach which has made him an invaluable leader,” said chairman Michael Lewis.

Thunström, currently CFO of the Group, will become CEO designate to ensure a smooth handover and officially assume the position of CEO in September.

A process to recruit a CFO will commence with immediate effect, the firm said.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.