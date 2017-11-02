FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African retailer TFG posts drop in half-year earnings
November 2, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in 2 hours

South African retailer TFG posts drop in half-year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South African retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) reported a drop in half-year earnings on Thursday as the cost of acquisitions weighed and feeble economic growth hurt the nation’s retailers.

The firm, which also sells jewellery and furniture, posted a headline earnings per share (EPS) drop of 2.8 percent to 482,7 cents for the six months to end-September, compared with the previous year’s 5.7 percent growth to 496.8 cents.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips away certain one-off items. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editibg by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

