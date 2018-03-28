FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 2:45 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

CORRECTED-China's Fosun aims to invest $3.2 bln in technology over 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to clarify Fosun own a stake in Cirque du Soleil)

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, which owns Club Med and a stake in Cirque du Soleil within its broad portfolio, said on Wednesday it aims to invest 20 billion yuan ($3.19 billion) in technology in the next three years.

Fosun Chief Executive Wang Qunbin was speaking after the company on Tuesday said full-year profit jumped 28.2 percent to a record high, its fastest growth in four years.

He added investment in technology is expected to reach 100 billion yuan in the next ten years. ($1 = 6.2751 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

