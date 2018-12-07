Corrections News
REFILE-China's Fosun Tourism raises $428 million in Club Med HK IPO -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s Fosun Tourism Group has raised $428 million in its Club Med holiday business initial public offering (IPO), pricing shares at the bottom of a marketed range, people close to the deal said.

Fosun Tourism, part of conglomerate Fosun International Ltd , sold 214.2 million shares at HK$15.60 ($2.00) each, the people said, the bottom of an indicative range of HK$15.60 to HK$20.00. ($1 = 7.8121 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

