FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Terra Firma calls on Four Seasons bondholders to take over care homes group
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2017 / 9:36 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Terra Firma calls on Four Seasons bondholders to take over care homes group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Private equity group Terra Firma on Monday called on the bondholders of British care homes operator Four Seasons to take over the group and its 343 homes for a nominal sum, with immediate effect, to provide stability for employees and patients.

The offer from Terra Firma aims to ensure the stability of Four Seasons ahead of Dec. 15, when the company is due to make an interest payment on the bonds, but which the board of the company has warned it may not be able to pay, the private equity investor said in a statement.

Connecticut-based H/2 Capital Partners owns the majority of the bonds in Four Seasons, having bought into the debt at a discounted price since 2015. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.