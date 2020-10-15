Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Fox Rothschild restores full pay as firms adjust compensation calculus

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Fox Rothschild is ending the austerity measures it adopted in the early days of the pandemic, the firm said Thursday, while associates at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Ropes & Gray learned this week that their bonuses will have to wait until year’s end.

The moves come as many law firms are rebounding - albeit unevenly - from the pandemic’s early dislocations, while also trying to balance short-term financial prudence with longer-term concerns about attorney recruiting and retention. And they know their clients are watching their compensation decisions as well.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37npQZl

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up