Fox Rothschild restores full pay as firms adjust compensation calculus

Fox Rothschild is ending the austerity measures it adopted in the early days of the pandemic, the firm said Thursday, while associates at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Ropes & Gray learned this week that their bonuses will have to wait until year’s end.

The moves come as many law firms are rebounding - albeit unevenly - from the pandemic’s early dislocations, while also trying to balance short-term financial prudence with longer-term concerns about attorney recruiting and retention. And they know their clients are watching their compensation decisions as well.

