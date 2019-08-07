Company News
August 7, 2019 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fox Corp reports 5% rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Media company Fox Corp reported an about 5% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by higher fees collected from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $454 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $471 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.51 billion from $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

