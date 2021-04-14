URGENT-Lachlan Murdoch to end Australia stay and return for Fox US reopening

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch will return to the United States from a months-long Australian sojourn in early September, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Murdoch, who also co-chairs publisher News Corp with his father Rupert Murdoch, moved with his family to Sydney last month, joining a host of high profile people who have opted to ride out the coronavirus pandemic in relatively unaffected Australia.

Spokesman John Connolly said Murdoch, who is also Fox’s executive chairman, would return to Los Angeles in early September to reopen the company’s operational head office there “and will go back to working and living in the U.S.” (Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Helen Coster in New York; editing by Jane Wardell)