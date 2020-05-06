Company News
May 6, 2020 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates as TV viewership rises

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Fox Corp beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the media company benefited from a rise in television viewership with people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.44 billion from $2.75 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $3.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

