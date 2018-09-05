FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Fox invests $100 million in broadcasting platform Caffeine

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show the $100 million investment solely came from Fox)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Twenty First Century Fox said on Wednesday it made a $100 million investment in gaming and entertainment broadcasting platform Caffeine.

Stakes in Caffeine and Caffeine Studios, a newly formed venture, will be part of the proposed new “Fox”, the company said in a statement.

The funding round also included participation from existing Caffeine investors, Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners, and other undisclosed partners. Investment amounts of the other participants were not disclosed. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

