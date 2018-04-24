Fox News must defend against lawsuit by commentator who alleged rape

A federal judge on Tuesday said 21st Century Fox Inc must defend against parts of a lawsuit brought by a former Fox News political commentator who said longtime anchor Charles Payne raped her and that the network retaliated against her after she came forward.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said Scottie Nell Hughes, who accused Payne of raping her in July 2013, could pursue claims that Fox blacklisted her after she broke off a “coerced” subsequent sexual relationship with Payne in June 2015.

