FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 24, 2018 / 10:59 PM / in 30 minutes

Fox News must defend against lawsuit by commentator who alleged rape

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday said 21st Century Fox Inc must defend against parts of a lawsuit brought by a former Fox News political commentator who said longtime anchor Charles Payne raped her and that the network retaliated against her after she came forward.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said Scottie Nell Hughes, who accused Payne of raping her in July 2013, could pursue claims that Fox blacklisted her after she broke off a “coerced” subsequent sexual relationship with Payne in June 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Kbds0h

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.