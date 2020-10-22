Fox Rothschild dodges most claims in assistant's sexual harassment suit

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed nearly all claims by a former Fox Rothschild administrative assistant who sued the firm and one of its partners last year, alleging sexual harassment and assault.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton on Wednesday dismissed all but one of the claims pending against Fox Rothschild and former labor and employment counsel Ian Siminoff, finding that most of plaintiff Stephanie Jones’ allegations were time-barred.

