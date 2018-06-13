FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 8:07 PM / in 7 hours

Comcast offers to buy Fox media assets for $65 bln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp on Wednesday offered $65 billion for the businesses Twenty-First Century Fox had already agreed to sell to Walt Disney Co, a day after AT&T won approval to buy Time Warner.

Comcast confirmed last month that it was preparing a higher all-cash offer than Disney’s $52 billion all-stock deal for Fox’s media assets, but had been awaiting the outcome of the court hearing on the AT&T deal before bidding formally.

Fox in December agreed to sell its film, television and international businesses to Disney. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

