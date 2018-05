May 23 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp on Wednesday confirmed that it is considering and is in advanced stages of preparing an offer for the businesses that Twenty-First Century Fox has agreed to sell to Walt Disney Co.

“While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced,” Comcast said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)