June 21, 2018 / 10:10 PM / in 3 hours

Disney willing to divest more Fox assets for deal clearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it was willing to divest Twenty-First Century Fox Inc assets that generated up to $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to get a regulatory nod for the deal.

For the deal to go ahead, Disney will divest the assets potentially including regional sports networks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Disney raised its bid for the bulk of Fox’s film and television assets to $71.3 billion on Wednesday, sweetening its deal with cash as it looks to upend Comcast Corp’s $65 billion offer. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

