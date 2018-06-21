Disney willing to divest more Fox assets for deal clearance

June 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it was willing to divest Twenty-First Century Fox Inc assets that generated up to $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to get a regulatory nod for the deal.

For the deal to go ahead, Disney will divest the assets potentially including regional sports networks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Disney raised its bid for the bulk of Fox’s film and television assets to $71.3 billion on Wednesday, sweetening its deal with cash as it looks to upend Comcast Corp’s $65 billion offer. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)