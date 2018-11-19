Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Disney's Fox deal gets China's approval- CNBC

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Monday received unconditional approval from China for its deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets, CNBC reported here on Monday.

Disney agreed to purchase Fox’s film and television assets for $71.3 billion and received approval from European Commission earlier this month, subject to certain conditions.

Disney shares rose 1 percent to $117.34, while those of Fox were up 3 percent at $49.60.

Disney and Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

