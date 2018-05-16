FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-REFILE-Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting of Disney’s ticker symbol in text)

May 16 (Reuters) - Twenty First Century Fox said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch will serve as chairman and CEO of the proposed new Fox, following the sale of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co.

Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman of the new Fox, and John Nallen, Fox’s current chief financial officer, will assume the role of chief operating officer, the company said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

