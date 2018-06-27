U.S. set to give antitrust approval for Disney-Fox deal -source

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is set to grant antitrust approval for Walt Disney Co to acquire most of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this month, Comcast Corp offered $65 billion to lure Fox away from the Disney deal, setting up a bidding war between two of the largest U.S. media companies with its 20 percent higher offer. The Fox-Disney deal still needs numerous other regulatory approvals from other countries. Disney and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comments.