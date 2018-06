June 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Wednesday Walt Disney Co raised its offer for Fox assets to $38 per share.

The new offer, which is in the form of cash or stock, subject to 50/50 proration, is about $10 higher than Disney’s first offer in December 2017. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)