LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain cleared Rupert Murdoch’s bid to buy Sky on Tuesday so long as Sky News is sold, paving the way for the mogul’s Twenty-First Century Fox to go head-to-head with rival Comcast Corp for the European pay-TV group.

Addressing Comcast’s bid for Sky, Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said he would not intervene in the bid. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)