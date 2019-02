SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co. accepted a demand by Brazil’s antitrust regulator that it sell the local operator of the Fox Sports channel to win approval of its takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox, regulator CADE said on Wednesday.

CADE said in a statement that Disney agreed to allow the acquirer of the channel to use the Fox brand at no cost, and added that the time frame for the divestiture is confidential. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)