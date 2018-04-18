FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Disney filing discloses Fox's reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which has agreed to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney Co , rejected a deal with another entity that a source identified as Comcast Corp due to higher regulatory risks.

Disney, in a filing here with regulators on Wednesday, disclosed Fox's reasons for rejecting the rival offer without disclosing the bidder.

Comcast had abandoned its bid to buy most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox.

Disney announced the $52.4 billion deal for Fox’s film and TV assets in December. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

