Fox Rothschild on Friday announced it was bolstering its presence in San Francisco by merging with a 21-lawyer boutique based in the Bay Area.

The 800-lawyer Am Law 100 firm’s combination with Greene Radovsky Maloney Share & Hennigh will be effective Jan. 1. The addition “enhances our national real estate practice,” said Fox Rothschild chair Mark Silow in a press release.

