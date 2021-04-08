Former Secretary of State Pompeo to join Fox News Media

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, U.S., January 12, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join Fox News Media as a contributor, the news network controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch said on Thursday.

Pompeo is the latest former Trump administration official to join the network. Other notable names include former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Pompeo will offer his analysis across all Fox News platforms, including its business network, the company said. He will make his first appearance on Friday’s FOX & Friends.