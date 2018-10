Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gary Newman, who was incharge of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s television studios, is in negotiations with the company to lead Fox Broadcasting after the Walt Disney deal, Variety reported on Monday.

The deal gives Disney access to Fox's television studios, its cable entertainment networks and international TV businesses. (bit.ly/2Rhv2n4) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)