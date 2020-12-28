IN BRIEF: Fox Rothschild to reimburse employees for earlier pay cuts

Fox Rothschild on Monday announced it would reimburse its employees who took pay cuts earlier this year by Thursday, the end of the year.

The firm’s decision to make employees whole comes one month after it rolled back pandemic-era austerity measures. Last month, the firm ended reductions to monthly equity partner draws and to compensation earned by salaried and hourly employees who make more than $100,000.

