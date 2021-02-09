Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fox Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the media company benefited from an uptick in advertising spending during the U.S. presidential election and on the return of live sports to television.

Total revenue rose to $4.09 billion in the second quarter that ended on Dec. 31 from $3.78 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $3.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)