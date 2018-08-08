Fox's revenue rises 18 percent

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s quarterly revenue jumped 17.7 percent as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company received higher fees from cable distributors.

Fox said on Wednesday net income attributable to shareholders increased to $920 million or 49 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $476 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.94 billion from $6.75 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)