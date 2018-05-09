Twenty-First Century Fox reports 2 pct drop in revenue

May 9 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported on Wednesday a 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, which was boosted by the Super Bowl that Fox aired last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $858 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $799 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $7.42 billion from $7.56 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)