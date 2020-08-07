Fox Rothschild pair heads to the cloud as virtual firms keep up recruiting

Cloud-based law firm Culhane Meadows has hired two attorneys from Fox Rothschild, in the latest example of Big Law lawyers opting to take their practices to virtual or other non-traditional firms.

Fox Rothschild bankruptcy and restructuring partner Mette Kurth and litigation associate Caroline Morgan each joined Culhane Meadows as partners this week. They said they were attracted by its business model: A so-called “distributed” or cloud-based firm with limited overhead and more than 70 lawyers in 10 markets around the country, Culhane Meadows operates as a partner-only firm.

