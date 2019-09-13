U.S. appeals court revives lawsuit against Fox News over Seth Rich story

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit against Fox News Network by the parents of Seth Rich, a former Democratic aide whose 2016 murder sparked an array of uncorroborated conspiracy theories.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Joel and Mary Rich could pursue claims that Fox News caused them emotional distress and other harm by publishing a May 2017 article claiming that their son had leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee to WikiLeaks, and implying that the leaks were related to his death.

Fox News later retracted the article, but some conservatives and guests on the network referred to it for months.

The Manhattan-based appeals court overturned a lower court judge’s August 2018 dismissal of the Riches’ lawsuit, and returned it to him for further proceedings. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel Editing by Alistair Bell)