FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox held talks to sell most of company to Disney - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 6:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fox held talks to sell most of company to Disney - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox has held talks to sell most of the company to Walt Disney Co, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While there is no certainty the deal will happen, Fox has held talks over the past few weeks, CNBC reported.

The two sides are not talking currently, but the talks could be revisited, CNBC reported. cnb.cx/2hgHcPA

Disney would not purchase all of Fox, CNBC reported, citing the sources.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.