Fox held talks to sell most of company to Disney - CNBC

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox has held talks to sell most of the company to Walt Disney Co, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While there is no certainty the deal will happen, Fox has held talks over the past few weeks, CNBC reported.

The two sides are not talking currently, but the talks could be revisited, CNBC reported. cnb.cx/2hgHcPA

Disney would not purchase all of Fox, CNBC reported, citing the sources.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.